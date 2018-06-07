Mika Brzezinski Snarks: 'Trump's Upset He Can't Watch Porn In The White House'

Mika Brzezinski confuses me - she seems visibly shaken and shocked that Trump is being exactly who he is, but hey, welcome to the outrage, Mika.

She reports that she's learned from a friend that Trump's biggest complaint about the White House is that he cannot watch porn at the White House. This seems completely in line with who Trump is and what he values. After all, he is the man who said the only thing that matters is having a young and beautiful piece of ass on your arm.

Add this to her fury about Giuliani's remarks about Stormy Daniels' looks as compared to Trump's three wives' looks and someone is going to have to scrape Mika off the ceiling with a spatula. She's right, though, about the fact that it is the height of hypocrisy to have Giuliani deriding the value of a porn star because of what she does for a living and how she looks, and then have Trump saying his biggest complaint about the WH is that he can't watch porn...

Again, though, even when you add Giuliani to the mix, I have to ask, is this particularly surprising? You elect grifting pigs who value nothing but their money and their dicks, and this is what happens. But, hey. MIke and Joe (what???) have their "Know Your Value" platform to help women with self-esteem or whatever, and they're gonna go dissect this over there. Make sure you're first in line.

Transcript below:

BRZEZINSKI: On the Rudy story, a couple of things. First of all, the hypocrisy is astounding. Because I know someone who spoke to Donald Trump recently about life in the White House and Donald Trump's biggest complaint was that he's not allowed to watch porn in the White House. So there you go. There's a little bit of news for you. He's upset he can't watch porn in the White House.

CHRISTINE QUINN: I bet they have those 1-900 numbers blocked too which must be a disappointment.

BRZEZINSKI: I'm not really sure. It just sort of flies in the face of this. I obviously with my "Know Your Value" platform feel really strongly about these comments. They made my blood boil. I was shaking when I heard them. Elise Jordan, Walter Isaacson, the ones next to me, they were both shaken. Joe and I are going to do a major debrief on the entire thing on the "Know Your Value" website. Because it goes down to value. Here he is, undermining a woman's credibility. Because he says "Look at her," and laughs derisively. What a pig. And then talks about looking at Donald Trump's wives. What a pig. And this is a guy who ran pageants, Donald Trump, for his living, okay. So we're not even --

STEPHANIE RUHLE: A guy who, by the way, went into the back room during teen pageants so he could watch those girls disrobe.

BRZEZINSKI: I'm not a fan of pageants but i'm not going to judge someone doing pageants for a living and, you know, that's -- the Miss America pageant is making great progress. So there's a lot to talk about there. But my point is, beyond the hypocrisy, this is a really bad day for women if this is exactly the person the president wants speaking for him. Telling people to look at someone and then laughing derisively. And it's a woman talking about she's not credible because look at her. And then comparing her to the president's wives. This is not the America that you and I have been trying to pave the way for women for. We have a long way to go for women knowing their value. The president and his attorney have taken us back. Like decades.