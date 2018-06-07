Mika Brzezinski To Rudy Giuliani: 'You Misogynistic Fool'

After Rudy Giuliani viciously attacked Stormy Daniels appearance and self worth in Israel, many criticized his viciousness including MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski, who took him to to the woodshed over his misogyny and said his only defense was that he's crazy.

The Morning Joe crew were discussing Rudy's role in Trumpworld as an attack dog when they played video of Giuliani's denigrating comments about Stormy Daniels.

Mika said, "The first lady Melania Trump believes in her husband."

Giuliani, "She believes in her husband, she knows it's not true. I don't even think there's a slight suspicion that it's true when you excuse me, when you look at Stormy Daniels. I know Donald Trump and -- beautiful women, classy women. women of great substance. Stormy Daniels?"

Rudy, who looks more like a tired old Mr. Magoo had the audacity to comment on Stormy's appearance as if she wasn't good enough for the admitted pus*y grabbing Trump. And then Rudy even went lower by confessing to his audience that a pron star is much worse a person than a convicted felon and or criminal..

Giuliani, "I respect all human beings, I even respect criminals, but I'm sorry, I don't respect a porn star the way I respect a career woman, a woman of substance or a woman who has great respect for herself as a woman and as a person and isn't going to sell her body for sexual exploitation. So Stormy, you want to bring your case, let me cross-examine you."

My, God. This is their strategy? Instead of taking the focus off of this very troubling case for Donald and magnifying it by hurling disgusting insults.

Mika began, "Yea, let's do that. You misogynistic fool. Are you kidding me? Just look at Stormy Daniels? Just look at yourself. Are you kidding me? At this moment where we are in history with women, you are going to tell us to just look at her? Are you out of your mind?"

She continued, "You know what, that’s your only excuse, and I feel really sorry for you. That was the most, he was incredibly degrading -- on top of the fact that you are hurting the president’s case on so many levels, so good on you, keep going, Rudy. I’m absolutely sickened about what I just saw.”

"This is Trumpworld."

"He laughs derisively. Let me tell you something. Stormy Daniels could indeed bring down this president, so I hope you all just look at her. Just look at Stormy Daniels and just look at everything she has to say and just look at all the evidence she just might have. Good job, Rudy Giuliani, you've just emboldened Stormy Daniels and potentially any other woman who may have evidence against this president."

Trump and his team are sticking to the story that Donald never slept with the porn star even though they paid her off to be quiet during the election. How many women have come forward and claimed sexual misconduct against Trump, Rudy?

I support any path a man or woman chooses if they decide to use their looks to make a living. That's their choice and it's not criminal to do so.

And by the way, Stormy Daniels speaks with more clarity than Rudy has in years.

Hey Rudy, didn't your favorite newspaper, The NY Post publish nude pictures of Melania? I believe she got paid for those in her career as a model, you insufferable fool.