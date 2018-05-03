Trump Seemingly Oblivious To What Giuliani Just Admitted
This is Trump's toilet-bowl commentary on Rudy Giuliani's disclosure last night that Trump repaid Michael Cohen for the $130K he paid Stormy Daniels.
This was so stupid, and so obviously against his own legal interests (if true), that he must be trying to divert us from something else. So what's worse? What's bad enough that Trump is deflecting with his attorney's admission that Trump paid off Stormy Daniels in what sounds exactly like the same kind of campaign finance violation he's trying to deny?
