Scarborough Advises Anti-Maskers To Stay Away From Blenders: 'You Can't Handle It'

Joe Scarborough is really pissed off at the stubborn contingent of Trump-believing anti-maskers in the Republican party.

"Republicans are not just fighting distancing. Trump supporters, people who are still in that personality cult, aren't just saying masks are no good. In fact, they spread disease!" he said, incredulous.

"Come on, stay away from household appliances. Stay away from the blender. you're not meant for it. But it's now vaccines. They've now moved on to vaccines. And you have Donald Trump -- it's all because of me but you don't have to take the vaccine. But half of Americans, half of people who supported Donald Trump don't want to take the vaccine. He's come out a couple of times and say, yeah, you should take the vaccine, I got one.

"He's not showing any leadership. But why would he show leadership? He's never shown leadership. And instead, you have these anti-science people who are not only bashing the vaccine, but are also saying, no, you know what, we need to make sure that nobody in America knows who took the vaccine and who didn't take -- wrong! wrong! Hey, you know what? You know what? You missed the stop. The train left the station," he taunted.

"Your idiocy that you and the last president together helped kill hundreds of thousands of Americans, that stop was like -- it left on January the 20th. and you're just standing there, by yourself. And look around at the idiots who were around you. who were saying, no social distancing. who were saying, no masking, who were attacking the vaccine. you guys want to stand there on that platform and get sick and kill each other, that's up to you. but we've moved on.

"Stay out of leaders' way who want to make sure that we can once again go back to our life. We can once again take our kids to baseball games. We once again can go to concerts. We once again can get moving on with our lives by showing that we were not stupid enough to say no to a vaccine."