Ron DeSantis Can't Understand Why Masks Are Political!

Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida has done everything in his power to cater to the anti-vax, anti-masks, MAGA crowd of conspiracy theorists during the pandemic instead of taking the health and safety of all Floridians seriously.

DeSantis has attacked teachers, unions, the Biden administration, the CDC, actual medical doctors, and any local municipality defying his perverse order to ban absolutely all mandates of any kind in the entire state.

Having done all that, DeathSantis feigned ignorance about why wearing a mask has become so political.

This is coming from the man who sells anti- Dr. Fauci merchandise on his own website.

"Keep Florida Free" and "Don't Fauci my Florida" are but a few of the logos on his crappy mugs and T-shirts.

This is what DeSantis actually said today about the act of wearing a mask: "Since I've been governor I think any issue that has any type of politics -- I don't know why the masks have politics around them."

Just look in the mirror, freak.

DeSantis has jumped on the Fox News bandwagon of the murder cult that has kept his state in a death spiral as new COVID cases ravage Florida.

"Let the parents make the decision that's best for their kids. If you want the mask, good. If you don't, don't, that's fine," DeSantis said.

It's not fine.

The health and safety of all citizens should never be left to the wacko QAnon cult of deniers and liars who only want to "own the libs" instead of protecting anyone around them.

Go to hell.

Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH of Brown University has a great Twitter thread on the differences between how California and Florida are handling COVID.

So why compare FL and CA?



Two large states in southern half of US (less seasonal confounding), both with diverse populations



But with very different approaches



CA continues masking, testing, pushing vax



FL? Not so much



So how have people of CA and FL done? — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) September 8, 2021

We could examine cases but might be affected by testing (CA does more!)



So lets focus on deaths per capita



Here are daily deaths in CA, FL



They track closely from April through mid-July



Then, FL took off while CA rose slowly



Now, per capita, FL has 6 times daily deaths of CA pic.twitter.com/0icVPEk6Ro — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) September 8, 2021

The death totals in Florida are staggering compared to California, which is doing an excellent job protecting its citizens.