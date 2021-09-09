Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Ron DeSantis Can't Understand Why Masks Are Political!

DeSantis has jumped on the Fox News bandwagon of the murder cult that has kept his state in a death spiral as new COVID cases ravage Florida.
By John Amato
1 hour ago by John Amato
Views:

Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida has done everything in his power to cater to the anti-vax, anti-masks, MAGA crowd of conspiracy theorists during the pandemic instead of taking the health and safety of all Floridians seriously.
DeSantis has attacked teachers, unions, the Biden administration, the CDC, actual medical doctors, and any local municipality defying his perverse order to ban absolutely all mandates of any kind in the entire state.

Having done all that, DeathSantis feigned ignorance about why wearing a mask has become so political.

This is coming from the man who sells anti- Dr. Fauci merchandise on his own website.

"Keep Florida Free" and "Don't Fauci my Florida" are but a few of the logos on his crappy mugs and T-shirts.

This is what DeSantis actually said today about the act of wearing a mask: "Since I've been governor I think any issue that has any type of politics -- I don't know why the masks have politics around them."

Just look in the mirror, freak.

DeSantis has jumped on the Fox News bandwagon of the murder cult that has kept his state in a death spiral as new COVID cases ravage Florida.

"Let the parents make the decision that's best for their kids. If you want the mask, good. If you don't, don't, that's fine," DeSantis said.

It's not fine.

The health and safety of all citizens should never be left to the wacko QAnon cult of deniers and liars who only want to "own the libs" instead of protecting anyone around them.

Go to hell.

Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH of Brown University has a great Twitter thread on the differences between how California and Florida are handling COVID.

The death totals in Florida are staggering compared to California, which is doing an excellent job protecting its citizens.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team