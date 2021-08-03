Florida Docs Speak Out Against DeSantis: 'Angry And Ashamed'

Florida is now the national epicenter of the Delta variant Covid surge and the medical community there is furious at Ron DeSantis.

The Independent is reporting how outraged and betrayed doctors across the state are at their governor.

While hospitals in our state were filling up, DeSantis was shouting about ‘Freedom over Fauci-ism,’” Bernard Ashby, a Miami cardiologist who leads the state’s Committee to Protect Health Care, told WLRN. “If DeSantis were as concerned about stopping COVID-19 spread as he was about coming up with these clever jabs about Dr. Fauci, we might not be in this position.”

In the video above that appeared on CNN, last Friday the Florida Governor has made clear to anyone listening that what's important to him is to be subservient to the anti-vax, anti-CDC MAGA conspiracy theorists instead of the health and safety of Floridians.

DeSantis said, "There will be no restrictions and no mandates in the state of Florida. Floridians have been, are and will remain free to choose what's best for themselves and their families and we will protect their right to work, will protect the right of businesses to operate and we will protect the right of our kids to attend school in person."

Local leaders like Miami Beach Mayor Gelber are furious that he's tied their hands and characterized him as the "pied piper" of death.

Let's look at the horrific state of affairs re COVID that DeSantis is responsible for at this moment.

The @HHSGov just reported 11,863 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida. That's 1,181 more hospitalizations than they reported yesterday.



This is a crisis — of leadership, of vaccinations, and of life and death for many. Please mask up and get vaccinated. — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) August 3, 2021

Two weeks ago C&L reported that Ron DeSantis began selling merchandise that is not only anti-medicine, but attacks Dr. Fauci.

"Keep Florida Free" and "Don't Fauci my Florida" are but a few of the logos on his crappy mugs and T-shirts.

"Owning the libs" and Dr. Fauci -- while watching Florida burn with COVID -- has turned DeSantis into a modern day Nero.