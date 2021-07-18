Ana Navarro On Gov. DeSantis: 'Grotesque And Irresponsible'

As another wave of Covid struck America, and Florida's infection is through the roof, Gov. Ron DeSantis began selling merchandise that is not only anti-medicine, but attacks Dr. Fauci.

"Keep Florida Free" and "Don't Fauci my Florida" are but a few of the logos on his crappy mugs and T-shirts.

CNN's Anna Navarro was horrified by this deadly and childish ploy to seduce the anti-vax/QAnon crowd.

"I am dismayed and heartbroken to see where we are in the state of Florida, where the cases this last week have almost doubled from the week before. We're almost at 45,000 cases. One out of every five new cases is coming out of Florida," she said.

Navarro brought up red-state governors who were taking the pandemic seriously, promoting getting vaccinated, and calling out the lies. In other words, doing their damn jobs.



"Now DeSantis is playing to the cheap seats. He is preying on those who want to turn this into an outrage, and wedge issue, and selling beer cozies, making campaign money off of COVID, and minimizing the pain of those who have lost loved ones in Florida and across the country." Navarro said.

She continued, "I think that's grotesque and irresponsible --- this idea of spiting ourselves, of harming ourselves in order to own the liberals is just, frankly, stupid. People like Ron DeSantis, he's a magna cum laude from Yale. What he is doing is irresponsible and grotesque."

I couldn't have said it any better.