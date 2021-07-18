Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Ana Navarro On Gov. DeSantis: 'Grotesque And Irresponsible'

I couldn't have said it any better.
By John Amato
5 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

As another wave of Covid struck America, and Florida's infection is through the roof, Gov. Ron DeSantis began selling merchandise that is not only anti-medicine, but attacks Dr. Fauci.

"Keep Florida Free" and "Don't Fauci my Florida" are but a few of the logos on his crappy mugs and T-shirts.

CNN's Anna Navarro was horrified by this deadly and childish ploy to seduce the anti-vax/QAnon crowd.

"I am dismayed and heartbroken to see where we are in the state of Florida, where the cases this last week have almost doubled from the week before. We're almost at 45,000 cases. One out of every five new cases is coming out of Florida," she said.

Navarro brought up red-state governors who were taking the pandemic seriously, promoting getting vaccinated, and calling out the lies. In other words, doing their damn jobs.

"Now DeSantis is playing to the cheap seats. He is preying on those who want to turn this into an outrage, and wedge issue, and selling beer cozies, making campaign money off of COVID, and minimizing the pain of those who have lost loved ones in Florida and across the country." Navarro said.

She continued, "I think that's grotesque and irresponsible --- this idea of spiting ourselves, of harming ourselves in order to own the liberals is just, frankly, stupid. People like Ron DeSantis, he's a magna cum laude from Yale. What he is doing is irresponsible and grotesque."

I couldn't have said it any better.

We Need Your Help Now More Than Ever

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook and social media are drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or subscribe for an ad-free experience.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team