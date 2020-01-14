Politics
Joe Scarborough Chides GOP On Colbert: What Job Is Worth Selling Your Soul?

Joe "Now on the phone - Donald Trump" Scarborough has forgotten who gave Trump free airtime in 2016.
By Frances Langum

No non-Fox media outlet did more to promote the candidacy of Donald Trump than Morning Joe.

And so irony died a little last night when Scarborough spoke to his fellow Republicans on the Colbert Show Monday night (from about the 3:25 mark)

SCARBOROUGH: When you're not worried about the next election, remarkable things happen. ...What job is worth selling your political soul for? What job is worth doing? What so many of these Republicans are aware, where you can look at the people who are running in Republican primaries, and you can predict what they’re going to do. It’s — yeah, it’s very disappointing.

This is the guy who gave Donald Trump hundreds of millions of dollars in free airtime.

This is the guy who only YESTERDAY allowed Rick Wilson to pretend Republican history began in 2010.

And apparently, the "price" of this guy's political soul is about $77,000 a week.

