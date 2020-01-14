Joe Scarborough Chides GOP On Colbert: What Job Is Worth Selling Your Soul?

No non-Fox media outlet did more to promote the candidacy of Donald Trump than Morning Joe.
And so irony died a little last night when Scarborough spoke to his fellow Republicans on the Colbert Show Monday night (from about the 3:25 mark)
This is the guy who gave Donald Trump hundreds of millions of dollars in free airtime.
This is the guy who only YESTERDAY allowed Rick Wilson to pretend Republican history began in 2010.
And apparently, the "price" of this guy's political soul is about $77,000 a week.