John Heilemann: 'Comey Is Now In The Business Of Selling Books'

Morning Joe regulars talked about ABC's Comey interview this morning.

"In our national story of this, I think, the man who always talked in this language about Donald Trump, was shocked by Trump, could never figure out a way really to communicate with him," Brzezinski said.

"Here is James Comey, calling the president morally unfit to lead. Take a listen.

"I don't buy this stuff about him being mentally incompetent, in early stages of dementia. He strikes me of a person above-average intelligence who's tracking conversations and knows what's going on. I think he's morally unfit to be president. A person who sees moral equivalence in Charlottesville, a president who talks about and treats women as pieces of meat and lies about constantly pieces big and small. Our president must embody respect and adhere to the values that are the core of this country, the most important being truth. This president is not able to do that. He is morally unfit to be president."

"John Heilemann, the Elliott Ness pose is good," Scarborough said.

"I mean, if I understand what he's saying there -- and I think a lot of Americans would agree with that, certainly a lot of law enforcement officers would agree with that. At the same time, he seems to cheapen that argument by talking about Donald Trump's orange skin, the white globes around his eye from the tanning bed. The medium size of his hands, mocking his hair. If you're going -- if you are going to put yourself on a higher moral plane, should you not avoid all these same petty fights that Donald Trump engages in?"

"Well, you could argue that for sure," Heilemann said.

"The interesting thing about that is that Comey comes into this moment as sort of a man without a country, right? Democrats are unhappy in 2016 with him taking the election away from Hillary Clinton. Republicans are now unhappy with him. He doesn't have a natural constituency. And so in this book-selling world, this is what this guy is doing now, right? We talk about his role in the Trump's current legal embattlements. That's important. This week the combination of Comey's provocations and Michael Cohen in court today with Stormy Daniels. This could be the thing that pushes Trump over the edge -- further over the edge.

"What I want to say about Comey is that he's now in the business of selling books. That's what he's doing. He's going out to sell a book that's going to be number one on the New York Times bestseller list. He's in the book marketing business.

If you're Jim Comey and you know you don't have a natural constituency with either the liberals or conservatives, I feel like he made a choice. He's going out and basically decided i'm going to decide I'm going to be the hero of the Resistance. I'm going to attack Trump in this language you're talking about. I'm going to have my wife on ABC last night provided video of how she was at the Women's March and she talked about his wife and daughter being supporters of Hillary Clinton. He tried to cast himself last night, he had to make a choice. Here is why what I did to Hillary Clinton wasn't so bad, guys. Trust me, my wife and daughter are big fans of Hillary Clinton. I'm going to basically rhetorically put myself in a position where I have to claim a country.

"The country I'll be on is the liberal side of the aisle trying to sell these books to."