White Supremacist Arrested In Boulder For Violent Toddler And Infant Porn

He's not a white supremacist, he just happens to have a lot of white supremacist literature and a list of synagogues and mosques. Sure quacks like a white supremacist duck to me! Via CBS4 in Boulder:

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4/AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged a Boulder man with possessing hundreds of photos and videos of child pornography. 29-year-old Wesley Gilreath was arrested after his iPhone was found on a public bus in Boulder in late May.

[...] FBI Agent Justin Stern said the phone contained thousands of images, some “depicting the sexual abuse and/or torture of infants and/or toddlers.” It also contained web searches for violent child pornography and a search for a book about gaining children’s trust.

Gilreath is also accused of posting what he called the “Montana Hunting Guide” online. It listed mosque and synagogue addresses, as well as a refugee center, according to the arrest affidavit. Court records said FBI agents have seen similar documents used to plan attacks based on victims’ ethnicity, religion and other identifiers.

During an interview with investigators, Gilreath said he did not label himself a white supremacist, but wanted the white race to win at life. Gilreath described winning as having money and property, while not allowing others to take those resources.