America was such a great band that they were able to cut through the dominance of the progressive rock era with harmonies and melodies there were so alluring they seduced a nation of Led Zeppelin, Jethro Tull, Yes, The Who, fans that recognized their brilliance and rejoiced in their music.

Everyone who was drinking and smoking their way against the Vietnam war, the Man and Civil rights all knew the lyrics of A Horse With No Name.

