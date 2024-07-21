E. Palestine Mayor Busted For Lying About Biden And Train Derailment

Mayor Conaway should have talked to the governor before whining about not hearing from President Biden.
By NewsHound EllenJuly 21, 2024

East Palestine, Ohio Mayor Trent Conaway got up in front of the RNC and told a whopper about the Biden administration’s response to the catastrophic derailment in his village:

CONAWAY: For the longest time the White House was silent, and we never heard a word. I guess we weren't their type of folks. No Hollywood elites or Wall Street billionaires live in East Palestine. Just hardworking Americans.

Maybe Conaway thought nobody would fact check that statement because lies obviously don’t matter to Trump fans. If so, Conaway was mistaken.

Here’s Republican Governor Mike DeWine telling the public that President Biden called him after the derailment, offering “anything you need” but that nothing was needed.

It turns out Conaway has been BSing about this for over a year. In February, 2023, he whined that “it was “the biggest slap in the face” for President Biden to visit Ukraine while Ohio deals with chemical fallout from the train derailment.

But on Feb. 17, 2023, he told MSNBC’s Katy Tur that the EPA arrived on the scene the day after the derailment. He complained about a lack of response “higher in the federal government,” but without saying who or what agency had failed. Then, when pushed by Tur to specify what federal response was missing, Conaway said, “I think if the president came it was actually just – it would be more harm than good” because all the security would “be a burden.”

It's pretty ironic for Conaway to suggest that fat cat Trump or J.D. Vance care more about working class Americans than “Scranton Joe.” It couldn’t be clearer that Trump, Vance and their Project 2025 pals want to give more tax breaks to their very wealthy cronies and force the rest of us to pay for them.

Even more ironic is that some of Conaway’s own constituents feel like their needs are being ignored while he ran off to hobnob with the elites at the RNC. Residents have complained he has refused to meet with individuals or concerned groups, according to NewsNation. “Some say he does not have the community’s interests at heart,” the outlet reported.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon