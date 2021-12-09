Hey, QAnon! Here's Your Child Molesting Porn King - Josh Duggar (UPDATED)

[Above video is from the opening of the trial on Dec 1. -- eds.]

Josh Duggar, formerly of the reality TV show "19 Kids and Counting," has been found guilty of possession of child pornography. The Associated Press reports that "Duggar’s attorney argued that someone else downloaded or uploaded the images onto Duggar’s computer. But the jury wasn’t swayed."

He might have still been Executive Director of the "conservative" Family Research Council but he resigned from that wingnut welfare position in 2015 when he admitted "he had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter" while still a teenager.

He's a Republican darling. I'm just gonna leave this here:

I have the photos of Josh Duggar with current and past Republican politicians. pic.twitter.com/YKKN4WjPC9 — April #WearAMask and #GetVaccinated (@April_Sassy) December 9, 2021

Writing this story without including the word "Republican" is a cover-uphttps://t.co/2hgJV73Lko — Miles Grant (@MilesGrant) December 9, 2021

I can't wait for all the Pizzagate QAnon believers who are overly obsessed with "research" into "child endangerment" to take on this case. — Frances Langum 🧶 (@bluegal) December 9, 2021

Please use his full name--former Family Research Council Action Executive Director and FRC Board Member Josh Duggar https://t.co/YrWsTotK77 — Gillian Branstetter (@GBBranstetter) December 9, 2021

Karoli adds:

Some of the testimony in the trial included his own confession to a friend that he had molested children as young as age 5 when he was a teenager, according to People Magazine, who reports that "longtime family friend Bobye Holt testified that Duggar twice admitted to her — in 2003 and 2005 — that he had molested four Jane Does from when he was 12 to when he was 15. One of the girls was 5. (The defense unsuccessfully tried to block Holt's testimony.)"

I'd say that evidence, combined with the fact that Duggar had a partitioned hard drive on his work computer so he could download the images to it without tainting the business side paints a pretty guilty picture, and the jury agreed.

What gets me about this is that Republicans have smeared Democrats as being child-molesting monsters for the past 3 years or so with their ridiculous QAnon BS with zero evidence and even less reason. They've poisoned the minds of people so they can manipulate them into voting for their candidates who, in some instances are ALSO under suspicion for child trafficking (cough MATT GAETZ)

They hold up churches and religion as some kind of amulet against their own guilt while they're molesting their sisters and brothers and keeping Russian child traffickers in business by sharing their evil, disgusting images of children being molested by men.

Every damned one of them owns the Q bullshit and the damage done. Josh Duggar is nothing more than a symptom of their greater sickness. Republicans are nothing more than an organized crime ring. Josh Duggar is but one of many.

UPDATE: And then there's this: Father of Child Molester Josh Duggar Announces Run For Arkansas State Senate

