Where Is QAnon? Josh Duggar Arrested For Possession Of Child Porn

The latest chapter in conservative-Christian, reality-TV star Josh Duggar’s sordid sexual history comes just days after his wife announced she’s pregnant with their seventh child.
By NewsHound Ellen
Josh Duggar mug shot Image from: Washington County Jail

Nobody who recalls the cringe-inducing June, 2015 Duggar family interview with Megyn Kelly can be surprised at Josh's latest arrest. You may recall that the conservative-Christian parents of “19 Kids and Counting” seemed more concerned with the bad PR than the well-being of their children after Josh faced child pornography and child molestation charges (including molesting two of his sisters).

And that was far from Duggar’s only sleazy behavior.

People has a good rundown:

Months later, in August 2015, Gawker reported that the oldest Duggar son appeared to have had active accounts on Ashley Madison, a website created to facilitate cheating on your spouse.

Josh ultimately confessed to having a pornography addiction and cheating on wife Anna Duggar in an apologetic statement on the Duggar family website.

"I have been the biggest hypocrite ever. While espousing faith and family values, I have secretly over the last several years been viewing pornography on the internet and this became a secret addiction and I became unfaithful to my wife. I am so ashamed of the double life that I have been living and am grieved for the hurt, pain and disgrace my sin has caused my wife and family, and most of all Jesus and all those who profess faith in Him," the statement read.

In this latest incident, Duggar was charged and has pleaded not guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography, CNN reported. He faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 if convicted.

Last week, Duggar's wife, Anna, announced she's pregnant with their seventh child.

But wait, there's more: In 2019, Duggar was sued for fraud and breaching a real estate contract, according to People.

So where is QAnon when you need them? Duggar seems to have “infiltrated” the good graces of some of our most conservative, "family values" politicians.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Duggar
duggar_rubio.png

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Duggar
rand_paul_josh_duggar.png

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Duggar
duggar_cruz.png

Former Gov. Scott Walker (R-WI) and Duggar
scott_walker_josh_duggar.png

Former Gov. Mike Huckabee (R-AR) and Duggar
huckabee_duggar.png

Former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA) and Duggar (also Duggar's brother-in-law, Ben Seewald)
duggar_santorum.png

