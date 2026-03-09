'You're Running Hot': J6er Shocks Alex Jones By Calling For Death Of Zohran Mamdani

White Nationalist January 6 participant Jacob Lang recently wished for the death of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Just days after he was targeted with an explosive device for protesting Muslims in New York, Lang told conspiracy theorist Alex Jones that he viewed Trump's attack on Iran as a righteous war on Islam.

"I stand by our commander-in-chief. Now that we've engaged with the enemy, it's time for total decimation," he explained on Monday. "I love seeing the Muslims being absolutely dominated by the American forces in the Middle East. It shows the warring Christians are stronger than the weak Muslims."

"Right now, we're at war with Islam in our streets, and we're at war with Islam in the Middle East," he continued. "It's good to see the Christian countries of this world, America being the most dominant Christian country, show its absolute strength and prowess. When it comes wartime, these Muslims know who's on top."

At one point, Lang suggested that "nuclear warheads" were the answer for alleged Muslim rapes.

"They're grabbing little white girls and pinning them down. And the court said the rape didn't last long. Nuclear warheads!" he exclaimed. "You kidding me? Scourge on the earth! They're sending, they're sending, they're sending, they're sending Zohran Mamdani over here to take over our mayorship role, okay? Wouldn't it be a lot better if our American military forces stop that communist Muslim bastard in his tracks in his homeland?"

"Hey, Jake," Jones interrupted. "You're running hot here."

"I'm running hot, Alex!" Lang shouted. "I'm going to put a reaction, baby. They come at me and my family on my home turf in New York. They're asking for war. I got it. I'm a peaceful American living and exercising my First Amendment. But we will not cower, or we will not relent to radical Islam."