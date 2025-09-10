Gilded Age's Star Gives Dramatic Reading On Mamdani Freakout

...From NY Times Article. "The Zohran Mamdani Campaign for Mayor Presents..."
By Ed ScarceSeptember 10, 2025

Yet another brilliant ad from Zohran Mamdani's campaign. His digital team rivals that of Gavin Newsom.

Source: The Independent

Zohran Mamdani’s campaign has trolled ultra-rich New Yorkers freaking out over his possible election with a new ad featuring The Gilded Age star Morgan Spector.

The 44-year-old actor, dressed as industrialist George Russell from the HBO drama about the mega-rich in late 19th-century New York, gave a dramatic reading of a New York Times piece called “How Are the Very Rich Feeling About New York’s Next Mayor?

The article detailed the reaction in the Hamptons, a popular summer getaway for well-heeled Gothamites, to the possible election of a self-described democratic socialist.

Spector has previously referred to Mamdani as a “fantastic candidate” before he clinched the Democratic nomination in July. He is now a favorite to become the Big Apple’s next mayor.

How are the very rich feeling about New York's next mayor?

Open thread below...

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon