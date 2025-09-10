Gilded Age's Star Gives Dramatic Reading On Mamdani Freakout

Yet another brilliant ad from Zohran Mamdani's campaign. His digital team rivals that of Gavin Newsom.
Source: The Independent
Zohran Mamdani’s campaign has trolled ultra-rich New Yorkers freaking out over his possible election with a new ad featuring The Gilded Age star Morgan Spector.
The 44-year-old actor, dressed as industrialist George Russell from the HBO drama about the mega-rich in late 19th-century New York, gave a dramatic reading of a New York Times piece called “How Are the Very Rich Feeling About New York’s Next Mayor?”
The article detailed the reaction in the Hamptons, a popular summer getaway for well-heeled Gothamites, to the possible election of a self-described democratic socialist.
Spector has previously referred to Mamdani as a “fantastic candidate” before he clinched the Democratic nomination in July. He is now a favorite to become the Big Apple’s next mayor.
How are the very rich feeling about New York's next mayor?
"How Are the Very Rich Feeling About New York’s Next Mayor?"
A Dramatic Reading of The Recent New York Times Dispatch from the Hamptons.
Presented by The Gilded Age's Morgan Spector. pic.twitter.com/oIxZwx77Rq
— Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) September 8, 2025
Open thread below...