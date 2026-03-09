Trump Spox Dodges The D-Word: Is A Draft Coming?

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Sunday told Fox News that Trump has put all options on the table, including a draft and sending US ground troops into Iran.

On Saturday, Trump was asked if he would send in US troops into Iran and he did not refute the possibility.

“Could there be? Possibly for a very good reason,” Trump said on Air Force One.

On Sunday Morning Futures, Maria Bartiromo asked Leavitt if she would elaborate on this very important issue.

"Mothers out there are worried that we’re going to have a draft, that they’re going to see their sons and daughters get involved in this," she said. What do you want to say about the president's plans for troops on the ground?" Bartiromo asked. "As we know, it's been largely an air campaign up until now."

"It has been, and it will continue to be," Leavitt said. "And President Trump wisely does not remove options off of the table."

Leavitt went on to spew jingoistic nonsense about Americans being in a 47-year war with Iran and Trump attacked them before they attacked us. Only the most committed MAGA cultist believed these lies.

I find it telling that Leavitt did not refute one issue in particular: an actual draft. She instead left it on the table as well?

Sending ground troops would be a major escalation that would throw this already nightmarish endeavor into more chaos.

Since Lindsey Graham told us they have no actual plans on this war, ground troops sounds like a possibility.

We have to take it seriously when Trump says he might send in ground troops because if things don't wrap up quickly he will lose patience.

And as history tells us, especially in the Middle East, these warmongering episodes do not rectify themselves quickly.

Karoline Leavitt doesn’t rule out a draft.



How about the answer is NO DRAFT AND NO BOOTS ON THE GROUND because we campaigned on NO MORE FOREIGN WARS OR REGIME CHANGE!!!



Liars every single one of them!



Not my son, over my dead body!!!!!

pic.twitter.com/UTLn4WXFRV — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) March 8, 2026

Even conservatives aren't buying the 47-year war talking point.