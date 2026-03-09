Trump Spox Dodges The D-Word: Is A Draft Coming?

Also the gaslighting is disgusting. We have not been at war with Iran for 47 years.
By John AmatoMarch 9, 2026

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Sunday told Fox News that Trump has put all options on the table, including a draft and sending US ground troops into Iran.

On Saturday, Trump was asked if he would send in US troops into Iran and he did not refute the possibility.

“Could there be? Possibly for a very good reason,” Trump said on Air Force One.

On Sunday Morning Futures, Maria Bartiromo asked Leavitt if she would elaborate on this very important issue.

"Mothers out there are worried that we’re going to have a draft, that they’re going to see their sons and daughters get involved in this," she said. What do you want to say about the president's plans for troops on the ground?" Bartiromo asked. "As we know, it's been largely an air campaign up until now."

"It has been, and it will continue to be," Leavitt said. "And President Trump wisely does not remove options off of the table."

Leavitt went on to spew jingoistic nonsense about Americans being in a 47-year war with Iran and Trump attacked them before they attacked us. Only the most committed MAGA cultist believed these lies.

I find it telling that Leavitt did not refute one issue in particular: an actual draft. She instead left it on the table as well?

Sending ground troops would be a major escalation that would throw this already nightmarish endeavor into more chaos.

Since Lindsey Graham told us they have no actual plans on this war, ground troops sounds like a possibility.

We have to take it seriously when Trump says he might send in ground troops because if things don't wrap up quickly he will lose patience.

And as history tells us, especially in the Middle East, these warmongering episodes do not rectify themselves quickly.

Even conservatives aren't buying the 47-year war talking point.

When Matt’s right he’s right

The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 2026-03-08T18:02:58.043Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon