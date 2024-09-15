Trump Campaign Spox Dodges On Questions About Loony Loomer

Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt bobbed and weaved trying to avoid answering questions on why Trump is spending so much time paling around with racist lunatic Laura Loomer.
By HeatherSeptember 15, 2024

Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt made an appearance on this Saturday's Fox News Live, and was asked by host Jacqui Heinrich about Trump's new "friend" Laura Loomer and whether he shares her views on 9/11 or would be willing to denounce some of the racist statements she's made, and Leavitt did everything she could to avoid actually answering the host's questions.

The interview was summed up pretty nicely by the folks at KamalaHQ on Xitter:

Fox host: How close is Trump to Laura Loomer, and why is he bringing her around with him?

Trump Press Secretary: She is a supporter

Fox host: But Trump didn't denounce any specific statements that she's made. She once called 9/11 an inside job. She made a racist joke about Harris' Indian heritage

Trump Press Secretary: Trump is being held to a ridiculous standard

Fox host: Even Republicans are voicing a lot of concern. Should we expect Laura Loomer won’t be traveling with Trump anymore?

Trump Press Secretary: *dodges question*

Fox host: Is that a no?

Trump Press Secretary: I-I will leave it to Trump

I assume that means he'll definitely still be traveling with her. So not only are Republicans concerned about Trump running around with this nutter, Uncle Rupert apparently isn't too happy either if he's allowing interviews like this one on his network.

And I hate to break it to Heinrich, but the crazy crap that's come out of Loomer's mouth is a feature, and not a bug for Trump. His campaign staff may not be happy about it, but he loves it.

