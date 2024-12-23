Maria Bartiromo Grills Karoline Leavitt After 38 Republicans Derail Trump's Agenda

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo pressed incoming White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt after 38 Republicans voted against President-elect Donald Trump's last-minute demand to raise the debt ceiling as part of a bill to prevent a government shutdown.

During an interview on Sunday Morning Futures, Bartiromo told Leavitt that "drama" broke out on Capitol Hill due to Trump's demands derailing a government spending bill.

"How much confidence should we have that the GOP can unite and agree on the agenda and President Trump's nominees?" the Fox News host wondered. "Can you answer that question? You saw all the drama over the weekend."

"Why should we believe that Republicans are going to stay united when, in fact, 38 of them this weekend voted against Trump's agenda?" she asked.

Leavitt changed the subject to argue that Trump had nominated a "brilliant team" to run the executive branch of government.

"And four years ago, not a single Democrat voted against any one of Joe Biden's picks for his Cabinet," Leavitt said. "Republicans need to follow suit. They need to get tough. They need to get smart."

"Let's confirm them so President Trump can get to work, ushering his agenda through the federal government and also on Capitol Hill," she added.

Bartiromo pressed the spokesperson on whether Trump's demand to raise the debt ceiling would be a "spoiler for some Republicans."

"Well, it shouldn't be because it's a fantastic idea and President Trump is in full support of it, as he has expressed in recent days," Leavitt insisted. "This is the last tool in Senator Schumer and the Democrats' toolbox to try to obstruct President Trump's America First agenda."