Ronny Jackson Slapped Over Claim About Liz Cheney's Dad

Revenge is Donald Trump's raison d'etre, so he and his allies have been targeting Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) since she voted to impeach the scandal-plagued former President. Trump has endorsed her primary opponent Harriet Hageman even though Cheney voted with the former President 90 percent of the time.

One of the Trump allies is Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), who once claimed that the obese former President was so healthy that he could live to be 200 years old, argued that if Cheney is reelected, she "will have zero voice" in the party, according to the Washington Examiner.

And then, Jackson claimed to have been former vice-president Dick Cheney's doctor.

"I, like many Republicans in my party, have tried my best to stay out of this. I had a relationship with the Cheneys, as you know. I took care of them when I first got to the White House. I was her father's doctor for a while, I took care of her and her family, and I tried my best to just stay out of this," Jackson told the outlet. "But it's gotten to the point now where I have to speak out, I have to say something. And that's one of the reasons that I'm here tonight is because we are done."

A Cheney spokesperson said that Jackson's claim just wasn't true.

"Ronny Jackson was not Vice President Cheney's doctor, nor was he the Cheney family doctor. For the eight years he was Vice President, Dr. Jon Reiner was his cardiologist and Dr. Lew Hofman was Vice President Cheney's White House physician."

Reiner and Jackson then got into a Twitter slap fight.

Ronny Jackson told the ⁦@dcexaminer⁩ that he was Vice President Dick Cheney’s doctor for a while. Actually I was the VP’s doctor for all 8 years and Ronny had nothing to do with him. https://t.co/ys243thDlS — Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) May 30, 2022

Dr. Reiner is just upset Liz Cheney is going to LOSE. He is a partisan hack, who is coming after me because I spent more time in Wyoming this weekend, than than Liz Cheney has in MONTHS. — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) May 30, 2022

Unsurprisingly, Jackson was known to have gotten hammered on the job.