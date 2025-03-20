Bannon And Alex Jones Have A Pity Party Over Burning Teslas

Conspiracy theorist and all-around scumbag Alex Jones and con man Steve Bannon cried crocodile tears complaining that the left is out to kill them

.

The entire MAGA GOP is built upon funneling enough hate throughout their cult to ensure their fundraising pipeline and destroy the U.S. Constitution as we know it.

I'm not even going to properly highlight who is talking in the transcripts because either one of them would say the same things.

Alex, it's been nationwide against MAGA leaders, against the folks in the media.

They seem to have focused on InfoWars and you.

You've already had the murder in cold blood of your producer.

You just then had one of your top hosts swatted.

They've come after you nonstop.

What in the hell is going on, and what is being done about it, sir?

Well, that's a great question.

Jamie White was killed 10 days ago on Sunday evening after he left the studio here back to his house.

One shot to the carotid artery.

The police say they don't know who did it, but they think it was a robbery gone bad with no evidence.

Jamie was on the Ukraine hit list, along with everybody else that's prominent that's been swatted.

And then Chase Geyser got swatted twice last week, another one of our co-hosts and producers.

Owen Schroer, our other main anchor, he got swatted at about midnight last night.

So they're not only sending police trying to get us killed, this is literally attempted capital murder, premeditated, literal terrorism, all part of the Democrat escalated terror campaign like we see with Tesla and then putting out a big website was targeting Tesla owners with secret data they got in a Molotov cocktail as the symbol of the cursor that you move around, obviously saying, burn people down.

You got Jimmy Kimmel saying, oh, please don't attack their cars, and then laughing and everybody giggling, very thinly veiled.

You got the view saying, Trump's killing people, not saying who he's killing last week, and then saying, well, we got to fight and die to stop him.

They've got all their people saying this, they're trying to escalate, as you just were saying earlier, into the summer.

That's John Podesta and Carville, and all of their talking point is that violence is the answer, and that when Trump tries to resist it legally with the Insurrection Act that he's a dictator, last year, the Hollywood movie, Civil War is a fantasy about this.

And we know in August 2000, the New York Times reported a war game with Podesta even planning Blue State secession, Blue City secession, and quote, Civil War, Raskin said two months before Trump won, if he wins, we're gonna go to Civil War conditions.

And so they're ramping all this up right now, and there's just hundreds and hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of examples, and then you got Tim Walz, I'll beat people up.

He's saying that it's like it's a joke, but it's all part of the background of them promoting this.

Now they're saying AOC and Maxine Waters, Trump wants a civil war.

No, they're the ones in their own Democrat top strategy documents that if Trump could have stopped the steal in 2020, in August, they said, we're going to civil war.

Then they said, again, we're going back to that plan.

And so they're not giving up, we're dismantling them, we're cutting off their funding.

They're winning, not just here, but worldwide, the populist movement.

But this is it, and people have to understand that it is happening.