Jan 6th Insurrectionist Pardoned By Trump Rearrested Less Than 1 Day Later

Republicans, the former party of Law and Order, threw their full support behind a felon candidate who routinely disparages law enforcement. Within hours of taking office, he pardoned over 1,500 January 6th insurrectionist, including leaders of the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers. In a not at all shocking turn of events, one of the pardoned criminals was ALREADY rearrested! Less than one day later, in fact.

Daniel Ball was accused of assaulting law enforcement and tossing an explosive device into the Capitol on January 6th. In total, he was indicted on TWELVE counts, including assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon; using fire or an explosive to commit any felony; and knowingly engaging in any act of physical violence while carrying or using a deadly or dangerous weapon. Trump thought that was a total normal and peaceful way to behave, so of course he was pardoned.

Ball was rearrested less than one day later in a separate charge related to the unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. See, Ball was not new at criming. In fact, he had THREE previous felony convictions - domestic-violence battery by strangulation, resisting law enforcement with violence, and battery against a law-enforcement officer. So, he could not legally possess a firearm.

Oopsie! My prediction, if you ask me, is that MANY of the pardoned criminals will be rearrested at some point - on new charges, pending charges or state charges. The wheels of justice turn slowly, but grind exceedingly fine.