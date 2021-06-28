2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Is He High? Don Jr. Posts Bizarre Video On Social Media

Don Jr sounds even more incoherent than normal in this totally rambling video.
By Red Painter
Don Jr. appears to be crumbling under the pressure being exerted by the Manhattan D.A.'s investigation and the possibility of charges against the Trump Org.

First, he posted this tweet earlier today:

For what, who knows...

Then he posted this totally rambling, incoherent video that makes no sense to me. He also appears...under the influence of something. Or he was crying. Or both.

Twitter had....thoughts:

In my opinion, this should be the promo for a new episode of A&E's hit show, Intervention. Or, he can get access to treatment in prison. Regardless of WHERE he gets it, it is kind of clear that he needs help from someone or something.

Get well, Junior. We need you mentally competent to stand trial!

