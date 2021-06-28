Is He High? Don Jr. Posts Bizarre Video On Social Media

Don Jr. appears to be crumbling under the pressure being exerted by the Manhattan D.A.'s investigation and the possibility of charges against the Trump Org.

First, he posted this tweet earlier today:

I was wrong… Trans Women in women’s sports is a great idea! https://t.co/HUvO16Xep4 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 28, 2021

Then he posted this totally rambling, incoherent video that makes no sense to me. He also appears...under the influence of something. Or he was crying. Or both.

Maybe it’s a bad idea to post every thought that rattles through your brain pic.twitter.com/pTiHDZAnMT — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 28, 2021

Twitter had....thoughts:

uhhhhhhhhhhhhh wat — darth™ (@darth) June 28, 2021

He needs rehab…among other things. — Alexandra Chalupa (@AlexandraChalup) June 28, 2021

Shocked to see a bookcase with no books on it? Me neither. — Pity Sing (@Pity_Sing) June 28, 2021

Former stimulant addict here.



And, uh, current stimulant addict in the video above me.



I mean, I don’t know for sure, but only someone with 60mg of amphetamine salts dancing confidently in his brain looks THAT video and says, “yep, nailed it”. — Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) June 28, 2021

i like that he's so high he got tripped up on counting from 3 to 4 — Dad Jokes Panda (@TrashPandaFTW) June 28, 2021

After you watch his latest video, remember that they were polling Don Jr. as presidential material just a few months ago. — Schooley (@Rschooley) June 28, 2021

Don Jr is me in Vegas at 4am complaining about McDonalds switching to breakfast when I want a quarter pounder. pic.twitter.com/mb1dxuLHTv — Luke Barnett (@LukeBarnett) June 29, 2021

In my opinion, this should be the promo for a new episode of A&E's hit show, Intervention. Or, he can get access to treatment in prison. Regardless of WHERE he gets it, it is kind of clear that he needs help from someone or something.

Get well, Junior. We need you mentally competent to stand trial!