Jerry Falwell Jr. Posts Bizarre Photo Of Himself And A Young Woman With Their Pants Unbuttoned

Jerry Falwell Jr posted a totally bizarre photo on Instagram of him with a flame haired younger woman with both of their shirts up and their pants unzipped and folded down and a glass of a dark liquid in his left hand. Just a reminder - Falwell is the President of Liberty University, the largest Christian University in the world, a university that bars students from drinking, fines them for dancing, and fines women if they wear a 2-piece bathing suit. Not sure if God would approve of this photo, or if it would fall within their Honor Code. And this is before we get to the insult of him partying on "his" yacht, acquired with the tuition of those college students.

It is just so weird.

The photo caption said:

“More vacation shots. Lots of good friends visited us on the yacht. I promise that’s only black water in my glass. It was a prop only.”

Jerry, the issue isn't with the "black water" in your glass. It is the whole image.

Twitter tried to explain it? I think? Was it a riff on the Canadian hit show, Trailer Park Boys (which is HILARIOUS, by the way...)

PEG BUNDY! That is exactly who she looks like.

Can you imagine if a Democratic lawmaker posted this type of photo? FOX News* would be all over them for being heathens, anti-Christian, lovers of the devil.

But Falwell does it? Silence. There is obviously more to the story, but just like the pool boy or the personal trainer stories, we may not ever know the truth.

Where there's smoke, there's fire.