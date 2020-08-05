'Just Good Fun': Jerry Falwell Jr’s Bizarre ‘Explanation’ For His Unzipped-Fly Photo

Jerry Falwell Jr. sure sounded drunk Wednesday morning when he came up with a rambling, bizarre explanation for an Instagram photo of himself and a young woman, not his wife, each with their pants unzipped and folded down and their shirts pulled up.

The photo would be tasteless coming from anybody but Falwell is the president of Liberty University, a school that promises a “solid Christian foundation” for “training champions for Christ.”

As C&L’s Red Painter pointed out, Liberty bars students from drinking, fines them for dancing, and fines women if they wear a 2-piece bathing suit. Yet there’s the school’s frontman, looking like he’s on his way to a porn shoot. He’s even holding a glass of dark liquid he insisted was “black water” used as “a prop only.”

Today, Falwell attempted to explain the photo during an interview on WLNI FM. But his explanation sounded no more Christ-championing than the photo. That’s not counting the fact that he sounded drunk or hung over or as though he had awakened only two minutes before the interview. Maybe all three.

FALWELL: You know how it was weird, ‘cause she couldn’t, ‘cause she was, she’s pregnant. So she couldn’t get her, she couldn’t get her pants up. And I was, like, trying to, like – I had on a pair of jeans that I haven’t worn in a long time so I couldn’t get mine zipped, either. And, uh, I just put my belly, I just put my belly out like hers. And it was just, um – she’s my wife’s assistant and she’s a sweetheart and I should never have put it up and embarrassed her because, um – anyway, I, I’ve apologized to everybody. I promised my kids I’m gonna try to be better, I’m gonna try to be a good boy from here on out.

Falwell went on to say something about a costume party and being on vacation before he added, “Anyway, a long story short, it was just a, just a good fun. That’s it.”

Yeah, I’m sure.