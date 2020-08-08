Jerry Falwell Jr. On ‘Indefinite Leave’ From Liberty After Unzipped-Fly Photo

Apparently, the Liberty University Board of Trustees doesn't think Jerry Falwell Jr.’s Instagram of himself and a woman with their pants unzipped is the kind of “just good fun” that goes with its mission of training champions for Christ.

As I previously wrote, “The photo would be tasteless coming from anybody but Falwell is the president of Liberty University, a school that promises a “solid Christian foundation” for “training champions for Christ.” As my colleague noted, Liberty “bars students from drinking, fines them for dancing, and fines women if they wear a 2-piece bathing suit.”

Falwell sounded drunk as he gave a meandering “explanation” for the photo:

FALWELL: You know how it was weird, ‘cause she couldn’t, ‘cause she was, she’s pregnant. So she couldn’t get her, she couldn’t get her pants up. And I was, like, trying to, like – I had on a pair of jeans that I haven’t worn in a long time so I couldn’t get mine zipped, either. And, uh, I just put my belly, I just put my belly out like hers. ... Anyway, a long story short, it was just a, just a good fun. That’s it.

Yesterday, Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC), a Music Faculty Advisory Board member and former instructor at Liberty, called for Falwell’s resignation.

Jerry Falwell Jr’s ongoing behavior is appalling.



As a Music Faculty Advisory Board Member and former instructor @LibertyU, I’m convinced Falwell should step down.



None of us are perfect, but students, faculty, alumni and @LUPraise deserve better. — Rep. Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) August 6, 2020

Yesterday, Falwell agreed to the Board of Trustees’ request that he take an indefinite leave of absence from his roles as president and chancellor of the university.

The only surprise is that it took the board so long to oust him. This is the same guy who endangered his students by insisting on keeping the school open during the pandemic shutdown, promoted anti-COVID-19 propaganda and announced, in May, “If I am ordered to wear a mask, I will reluctantly comply, but only if this picture of Governor Blackface himself is on it!”

That prompted some athletes to the university and at least one professor resigned.