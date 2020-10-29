Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

LOL Jerry Falwell Jr. Sues Liberty U. For 'Damaging His Reputation'

Seriously? You watched your wife have sex with a pool boy, Jerry.
By Frances Langum

[Video above from August 2019.]

Really, Jerry Falwell, Jr.? Ten MILLION dollars to go away wasn't enough? NBC News:

Former Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. filed a state lawsuit Wednesday against the evangelical school founded by his father, claiming he was wrongly ousted from his leadership post.

"Mr. Falwell has suffered damage to his reputation, damage to his profession, humiliation, and anguish; lost business opportunities; and suffered other pecuniary damage," according to the plaintiff's complaint.

The lawsuit did not ask for a specific dollar figure sought in damages.

Last we heard, Falwell had received ten MILLION dollars in settlement to GO AWAY FOREVER and take "watching your wife do it with the pool boy" with him. There's likely to be some sort of "and no, you can't sue us later" clause in that settlement.

Who knows if this is an actual lawsuit or a way to extort in out-of-court settlement from a school that so clearly has the money to pay out more.

Tweet of the day:

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

NOTE: We will be changing to a new commenting platform in the next couple of weeks. We will supply more details as we get closer to the change. We understand some users are having problems with comments loading and this will hopefully remedy that problem

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.