LOL Jerry Falwell Jr. Sues Liberty U. For 'Damaging His Reputation'

Really, Jerry Falwell, Jr.? Ten MILLION dollars to go away wasn't enough? NBC News:

Former Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. filed a state lawsuit Wednesday against the evangelical school founded by his father, claiming he was wrongly ousted from his leadership post. "Mr. Falwell has suffered damage to his reputation, damage to his profession, humiliation, and anguish; lost business opportunities; and suffered other pecuniary damage," according to the plaintiff's complaint. The lawsuit did not ask for a specific dollar figure sought in damages.

Last we heard, Falwell had received ten MILLION dollars in settlement to GO AWAY FOREVER and take "watching your wife do it with the pool boy" with him. There's likely to be some sort of "and no, you can't sue us later" clause in that settlement.

Who knows if this is an actual lawsuit or a way to extort in out-of-court settlement from a school that so clearly has the money to pay out more.

