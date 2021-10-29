Liberty U President Wants School To ‘Get People Elected’

Jerry Prevo, Liberty University’s replacement for corrupt swinger Jerry Falwall Jr., seems more interested in electing fellow anti-gay conservatives than in any ménages à trois, as far as we know. But he hardly seems any less reprehensible or unethical.

Politico reports on a call between Prevo and Liberty’s then senior vice president for communications and public engagement, Scott Lamb. In it, Prevo complained that the university's think tank was not doing a good enough job of electing conservative Christians.

"Are they getting people elected? Which is one of our main goals,” Prevo told Lamb during a call that Lamb surreptitiously recorded and provided to POLITICO. “Are they really motivating our conservative people to really get out to vote? If they are, we ought to be seeing some changes in elected officials — and we are to some extent. All I want to do is to make us more effective.”

… On the call, Lamb pushed back against the idea that the university should be advocating for specific candidates and said that there had previously been concerns about running afoul of its non-profit tax status. “I have a 50c3 church,” Prevo said in response, according to the recording. “For 30 years, I’ve known how to handle that and not get into trouble. The homosexual community has tried to take me down for at least 30 years, and they have not been successful because I know how to work the 50c3.”

So “good Christian” Prevo knew he was “working” the rules, not carefully following them.

Politico provides another example of Prevo working the rules:

Lamb also provided POLITICO with information about an April 2021 meeting held at the university about mobilizing Christian opposition to Democratic legislation on voting rights and expanding federal anti-discrimination laws to protect people based on sexual orientation and gender identity. Attendees of that meeting included former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and televangelist Paula White who patched in Donald Trump.

Lamb alleges he was fired by Liberty partly because he raised those concerns and partly because he raised concerns about the university’s handling of reports of sexual assault and harassment, Politico also reported.

You may recall that the previous president of Liberty, Jerry Falwell Jr., resigned in disgrace after throwing his wife under the bus over her extramarital relationship with a young “pool boy," allegedly while her husband watched. A former Liberty student also accused wife Becki Falwell of a coercive sexual encounter. Liberty subsequently sued hubby Jerry, accusing him of hoodwinking them into an employment contract with a very generous severance package while he covered up the brewing sex scandal. And last I heard, the school was investigating how he used his position for financial gain for himself, his family and even a “personal trainer.”

You’d think the administrators of a school that claims not to tolerate “unprofessional or unethical conduct while acting as a representative of Liberty University” by its students would do a better job of at least not looking like they’re a bunch of sleazy hypocrites.