The Sleazy Sex Lives Of The Falwells Looks Even Sleazier

Giancarlo Granda, the young “pool boy” turned business partner and extramarital lover of Becki Falwell, allegedly while husband Jerry Falwell Jr. watched, has come forward with new details about the relationship.

Falwell, you may recall, threw his wife under the bus and resigned from Liberty University in August, just as Granda came forward with receipts about their relationship:

Granda showed Reuters emails, text messages and other evidence that he says demonstrate the sexual nature of his relationship with the couple, who have been married since 1987. “Becki and I developed an intimate relationship and Jerry enjoyed watching from the corner of the room,” Granda said in an interview. Now 29, he described the liaisons as frequent – “multiple times per year” – and said the encounters took place at hotels in Miami and New York, and at the Falwells’ home in Virginia.

Before that, Falwell agreed to take an indefinite leave after posting a photo on Instagram of himself, with his arm around his wife’s assistant, each of them with pants unzipped.

Now Granda has spoken at length with TPM about the relationship. I couldn’t care less about the Falwells’ private sex lives. But given how Jerry Jr. lined his pockets as president of Liberty University, whose Honor Code fines students for dancing, and fines women if they wear a 2-piece bathing suit, his hypocrisy deserves all the publicity it can get.

The TPM article has lots of eye-popping details about the apparently debauched evangelicals. Some excerpts:

Granda shared records with TPM that he said back up his version of events. And other reporting suggests that Granda may not be alone in his account. Politico reported earlier this month that Becki told a neighbor about a separate liaison she had had with a Liberty student, saying that Jerry would only be angry about the encounter if he didn’t get to watch. In a statement to Politico, the Falwells called the story “completely false.” … “I was watching some video clips on my phone..Woww!!! These are two people that are very passionate at love-making!” Becki wrote to Granda in a July 2012 text message [viewed by TPM] that surprised the then-21 year old. “But seeing you in person and looking at you in the eyes makes me want to rip your clothes off and get the sh** f***** out of me.” Granda guessed that Jerry had filmed him, and that Becki was in fact watching that video. The Falwells dispute this, and accuse Granda of selling “intimate pictures” of Becki to his friends — a claim Granda denies.

According to Granda, Becki publicly came on to him at the Falwells’ son’s wedding.

“Becki was being really obvious, feeling me up, trying to give me a kiss,” he says. Granda tried to stop Becki, telling her “everyone is here right now.” “Don’t worry about it,” she said. … Before [a May, 2017] dinner, Jerry texted Granda a picture of a woman in a skirt whose underwear was exposed while she reached for a kitchen cabinet. Granda recognized the woman as a Liberty student. Asked about the image by the Washington Post, Jerry defended himself, saying that the woman was a friend of his daughter-in-law, and that he had sent it to several friends as an innocent joke. It wasn’t meant to be sexual, he said. “She had on, I don’t know how to say this, granny panties,” Jerry told the Post.

Falwell claims to have known nothing about his wife’s affair, denies ever having watched his wife have sex with Granda and accuses him of trying to extort the couple. In a lawsuit Falwell filed against Liberty, he claims he and his wife befriended the young Granda because they were “impressed” by his “entrepreneurial attitude and ambition.”

Yeah right.