Politics
Nearly A Dozen Liberty University Students Suspected Of Contracting The Coronavirus

Jerry Falwell Jr's decision to keep classes open met with predictable results.
By Ed Scarce
Image from: Getty Images/Alex Wong

Pretty much what everyone expected when Falwell kept their school open, against every health recommendation in the state. Just 1900 students returned this week, out of over 15,000, and then 800 went home. Now there's talk of multiple lawsuits.

Stupid is as stupid does.

Source: Daily Beast

Liberty University, which partly reopened its campus amid the coronavirus pandemic, confirmed they now have almost a dozen students sick with potential COVID-19 symptoms.

The physician who runs the evangelical school’s student-health service, Dr. Thomas Eppes Jr., told The New York Times that three students were referred to local hospitals while eight more were instructed to self-isolate. “Liberty will be notifying the community as deemed appropriate and required by law,” university president Jerry Falwell Jr. told the newspaper, adding that any student returning to campus would have to self-quarantine for two weeks.

