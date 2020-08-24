Jerry Falwell's 'Pool Guy Confession' Smells Rotten

Late Sunday night, Jerry Falwell, Jr. released a statement to the Washington Examiner about his relationship with "pool boy" Giancarlo Granda in Florida, which threw his wife under the bus while keeping himself at arm's length from the icky adultery.

"Becki had an inappropriate personal relationship with [Granda], something in which I was not involved," Falwell Jr wrote.

He went on to write that he suffered from depression as a consequence of the blackmail that happened after the alleged "fatal attraction relationship" ended.

If you believe that, I have a bridge for sale in the middle of the desert. It is clear from the clause "in which I was not involved" that Falwell was trying to get ahead of a story that might tell us why he also rewarded his personal trainer Benjamin Crosswhite with his very own fitness facility, in the same time frame that he bought a flophouse for Granda.

Reuters now reports Granda's side of the story, which sounds far more plausible.

Granda told Reuters that he was 20 when he met Jerry and Becki Falwell while working as a pool attendant at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel in March 2012. He further says that their relationship involved Falwell, Jr. watching while he had sex with Becki Falwell.

And it's not just "his word versus theirs." Granda brought receipts:

Granda showed Reuters emails, text messages and other evidence that he says demonstrate the sexual nature of his relationship with the couple, who have been married since 1987. “Becki and I developed an intimate relationship and Jerry enjoyed watching from the corner of the room,” Granda said in an interview. Now 29, he described the liaisons as frequent – “multiple times per year” – and said the encounters took place at hotels in Miami and New York, and at the Falwells’ home in Virginia.

Well, then. Those years were the same years that the Falwells enjoyed a relationship with young Jeff Crosswhite, who also enjoyed trips on the private jet with them.

Here's something else interesting: Falwell specifically mentions losing 80 pounds as a result of "depression" over the affair. But here he is with Mr. Crosswhite training and losing weight so he can "look good" for Donald Trump's camera.

I don't really care what Falwell, Jr. and his wife do in the privacy of their own home. I'm not here to judge their morality. But the hypocrisy of putting their judgment on everyone else, and using Liberty University's reputation and money to cover up their hypocrisy is something else again. Every detail should come out, if only to expose the craven greed of this man.

We haven't seen the last of this story. Not by a long shot.