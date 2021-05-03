Jerry Falwell Jr. Invites Liberty U Grads To Party At His Farm

Jerry Falwell, Jr. isn't letting a few scandals get in his way of partying with Liberty University graduates at a rager at his house in 2021, y'all! Religion News Service is reporting that Falwell showed up, bloated, disheveled, and slurring at a gathering of students this weekend and invited the attendees to the “real Liberty graduation” at his very own personal house on May 8th.

Last night Jerry Falwell Jr. showed up at a @LibertyU party and invited seniors to an end-of-the-year bash at his house, saying, “We’re going to have the real Liberty graduation.” 🤠🤠🤠🤠🤠🤠🤠🤠 pic.twitter.com/MCIWdxb5rg — Luke Wilson (@wilson_fw) April 30, 2021

Falwell resigned in 2020 after multiple scandals erupted. It was not amicable, and there is pending litigation. In the video, Falwell says:

“If you’re not a senior but you’re dating one, you can come, too.”

Falwell and his wife live on a 500-acre farm, and when contacted by Religion News Service, he said that the party is “my way of saying thank you” to the students. “I just want to thank the students because they’ve shown me so much love through all this ordeal. Everywhere I go, they’re so forgiving. They’re so loving. And I want to reciprocate by having them out to my farm." He added that the party may not go on if his health "takes a turn," as he states he has been "receiving treatment for blood clots."

When asked about whether it is appropriate for the former President to have a party at his house, he said, “I live right here, and I’ve got a big farm, and I got a bunch of students that I love and that love me, and I’m going to do it. I don’t care whether anybody likes it or not."

Falwell is currently being sued by Liberty University for $10 million, citing conspiracy and breach of contract involving the recent scandals. I don't think having a party for graduates is going to help his case, but who knows?