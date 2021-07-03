Don Jr Posts A 13-Minute Video Confirming Daddy's A Crook

Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. did live interviews on Thursday night shortly after the indictment of the Trump Org and Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's CFO. Trump Jr. also posted a 13-minute-long rambling video on Facebook about this horrible "witch hunt." Let's just say that this video, specifically, may have actually done more harm than good.
In the video, Junior admits his Dad does indeed pay his employees under the table, because his Dad is a "good guy." He literally says, after stating that Weisselberg was charged with not declaring or paying taxes on $1.7 million dollars over the last 15 years:
OH.
Woo doggie, the prosecutors are going to enter this video into evidence as Exhibit 1.
Here is the video:
He rants that it is a witch hunt and a political persecution. He then tries to make it sound like $1.7 million over 15 years is "not much" money. WHAT WORLD IS HE LIVING IN? That is a life-changing amount of money for the vast majority of people.
