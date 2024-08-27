Trump Weird Claim: RFK Jr. Would Beat Biden In Dem Primary

On Monday, Donald Trump made some bizarre claims in Michigan, telling a small group of "supporters" that RFK Jr., wasn't allowed to compete for the 2024 Democratic nomination because he would have beaten President Biden.

Oh, and he'd rather run against Kamala Harris anyway.

Has the Ivermectin finally eroded his brain?

Why would the Democratic party hold a primary against their own sitting president?

Trump started this little rant by missing President Biden and then celebrated the anti-vax worm brain RFK Jr. as a good guy.

TRUMP: She got no votes and they took it away. And you know, they did the same thing. We signed up RFK, who's great. He's a good guy. But they wouldn't let him compete; they wouldn't let him. If he competed as a Democrat, he would have won.



I think he would have won the nomination over then I would have had to run against him. I'd rather run against these people. But you know, it's just one of those things.

More tomfoolery delivered by a jackass.

Trump spews unserious bile every day.