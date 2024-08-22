REPORTS: RFK Jr. Dropping Out On Friday

It looks like Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.'s brain worms are officially dropping out of the 2024 Presidential Race. And if reports are correct, he will be throwing his support behind Donald Trump on Friday.
The Washington Post is reporting that Kennedy will "address the nation about the path forward for his campaign Friday in Arizona" and reports are that he knows he has no path forward and will drop out, endorse Trump (and probably try to get the assurance of a role in the administration, if Trump wins). Trump said on Tuesday that he was "open” to Kennedy playing a role in his administration, but knowing Trump and the weight of his "word" that actually means nothing.
Kennedy had previously reached out to the Harris campaign in early August, but they were not as responsive. In fact, it is unclear if they responded at all. Kennedy's whackadoodle VP pick, Nicole Shanahan, suggested that he would "make an excellent secretary of Health and Human Services under."
Twitter had thoughts:
When reached by text, the Worm had no comment.