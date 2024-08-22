REPORTS: RFK Jr. Dropping Out On Friday

It looks like Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.'s brain worms are officially dropping out of the 2024 Presidential Race. And if reports are correct, he will be throwing his support behind Donald Trump on Friday.

The Washington Post is reporting that Kennedy will "address the nation about the path forward for his campaign Friday in Arizona" and reports are that he knows he has no path forward and will drop out, endorse Trump (and probably try to get the assurance of a role in the administration, if Trump wins). Trump said on Tuesday that he was "open” to Kennedy playing a role in his administration, but knowing Trump and the weight of his "word" that actually means nothing.

Kennedy had previously reached out to the Harris campaign in early August, but they were not as responsive. In fact, it is unclear if they responded at all. Kennedy's whackadoodle VP pick, Nicole Shanahan, suggested that he would "make an excellent secretary of Health and Human Services under."

Twitter had thoughts:

The RFK Jr campaign was a $-multimillion gambit by Trump donors to divert poorly informed votes from the Democratic ticket. The scheme backfired when RFK Jr diverted poorly informed Republicans instead. ABC now reporting the scheme about to be axed. Funny or sad? — David Frum (@davidfrum) August 21, 2024

A reader points out that the RFK Jr campaign at least finally resolved the great Central Park bear cub mystery. So that's a legacy. — David Frum (@davidfrum) August 21, 2024

RFK Jr. is dropping out of the race so he can spend more time embarrassing his family. — Windsor Mann (@WindsorMann) August 21, 2024

I always use "they/them" pronouns when referring to RFK Jr. because I'm talking about both him AND the worm. — Zach Schonfeld (@zzzzaaaacccchhh) August 21, 2024

If RFK Jr. endorses Trump, it will demonstrate he doesn’t care anything about climate change, clean air and water, women’s freedom, democracy, and the rule of law. Just one disingenuous conspiracy-theory-monger joining forces with another. A sad ending to a once noble brand. pic.twitter.com/K7TTLQhO2t — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) August 21, 2024

When reached by text, the Worm had no comment.