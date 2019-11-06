Don Jr., Thug That He Is, Outs Person He Claims Is Whistleblower

Welp, the best, smartest son of a
sh*thole president ever just broke the law in plain sight. Yes, Don, Jr. has joined in an ACTUAL witch hunt on behalf of his criminal daddy to find and publicize the name of the whistleblower, who alerted the proper authorities about potential wrongdoing in Ukraine.
We won't link to it here, because WE respect the law. WE recognize that the information might be incorrect. WE don't want to put the target on the back of either a misidentified person, or a correctly identified whistleblower who is entitled to full legal protection of privacy and personal safety the president's demon spawn just obliterated.
It's worth noting that as of this writing, none of the cable news channels have reported this person's name, either, even Fox News. (Though, it's also worth noting that many on Fox News are saying the whistleblower is NOT entitled to privacy OR protection...) But unlike the Trump crime family, cable networks have legal divisions that are concerned with following the law and protecting their institutions from lawsuits and worse, so no mention of the name that has been put out there as the whistleblower's — correctly or not.
And even the White House seems to have been caught off guard by the blathering idiot's son doing a very blathering idiot son-type-of-thing.
Or were they? Does Jr do anything without Big Daddy's approval?
Regardless, let's all keep the words of the true whistleblower's attorney in mind, and wait to see what happens.