Don Jr., Thug That He Is, Outs Person He Claims Is Whistleblower

Welp, the best, smartest son of a sh*thole president ever just broke the law in plain sight. Yes, Don, Jr. has joined in an ACTUAL witch hunt on behalf of his criminal daddy to find and publicize the name of the whistleblower, who alerted the proper authorities about potential wrongdoing in Ukraine.

We won't link to it here, because WE respect the law. WE recognize that the information might be incorrect. WE don't want to put the target on the back of either a misidentified person, or a correctly identified whistleblower who is entitled to full legal protection of privacy and personal safety the president's demon spawn just obliterated.

It's worth noting that as of this writing, none of the cable news channels have reported this person's name, either, even Fox News. (Though, it's also worth noting that many on Fox News are saying the whistleblower is NOT entitled to privacy OR protection...) But unlike the Trump crime family, cable networks have legal divisions that are concerned with following the law and protecting their institutions from lawsuits and worse, so no mention of the name that has been put out there as the whistleblower's — correctly or not.

And even the White House seems to have been caught off guard by the blathering idiot's son doing a very blathering idiot son-type-of-thing.

The White House says the president nor any senior administration official was aware in advance that the president’s eldest son was going to tweet out the name of the alleged whistleblower.



I’ve also asked if they approve of his decision to do so. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 6, 2019

2. “The outrage on this is BS. And those pretending that I would coordinate with The White House to send out a Breitbart link haven’t been watching my feed for a long time," Don Jr tells me via text-message in response to questions about his tweet. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 6, 2019

Or were they? Does Jr do anything without Big Daddy's approval?

Regardless, let's all keep the words of the true whistleblower's attorney in mind, and wait to see what happens.

If the President or any Member of Congress engages in rhetoric or activity that places my client in danger, they will be held personally responsible. As I have already stated: my team and I are keeping all options on the table.

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Andrew P. Bakaj (@AndrewBakaj) November 6, 2019