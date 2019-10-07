Second Whistleblower Claims 'First Hand Knowledge' Of Ukraine Call

CNN's Suzanne Malveaux reported on the story of a second whistleblower coming forward, one who claims first-hand knowledge of Trump's phone call with Ukraine president Vlodomir Zelenskyy.

"Of course the impeachment process is now moving at lightning speed as Democrats present their case, a case they believe is getting stronger by the day, now that they not have just one whistle-blower but two come forward," Malveaux said.

A second whistleblower coming forward, intensifying the accusations that pressured Ukraine to investigate Biden and his son. Their attorney telling CNN, this whistleblower works in the intelligence community, has first-hand knowledge supporting claims made in the first whistleblower's complaint and has already been interviewed by the intelligence community inspector general.

REP. JIM HINES: People around the president who were in the Oval Office in the situation room are watching what is happening and are finally saying, my God, this cannot happen anymore.

"The White House continues to spin, writing in a statement, 'It doesn't matter how many people decide to call themselves whistleblowers about the same telephone call. It doesn't change the fact that he has done nothing wrong.' But the White House transcript summary of that call shows President Trump repeatedly pressuring Ukraine's leader to investigate his rival. Trump feels confident he could survive an impeachment vote if it goes to the Senate.

They have no choice. They have to follow their leadership. and then we'll get it to the Senate and we're going to win. The Republicans have been very unified.

"But he's facing harsh criticism after Republican senators after this."

China should start an investigation into the Bidens.

"Senator Susan Collins joining Mitt Romney and Ben Sasse in rebuking the president's comment."

It's inappropriate.

"Romney taking it a step further, calling the president's China request 'brazen, wrong, and appalling.' Sparking Trump's fury on Twitter, assailing the former GOP presidential nominee's lack of loyalty. 'The Democrats are lucky they don't have any Mitt Romney types. They may be lousy politicians, but they stick together."

Malveux pointed out most Republican lawmakers are falling in line.