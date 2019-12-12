Mitch McConnell Tries To Talk Trump Out Of A Media Show Trial

As the impeachment hearings move toward a close, CNN reporter Suzanne Malveaux reports.

"With the House entering its final stretch in impeachment proceedings, CNN has learned that Mitch McConnell is looking to make the Senate trial a quick one, without any witnesses. That would go against what sources have said President Trump wants. Behind closed doors, impeachment is weighing heavily on the president despite constantly downplaying it."

This is the lightest, weakest impeachment.

"People familiar with President Trump's thinking say he's privately agitated and worried it will ruin his legacy. (Editor's note: "Legacy?" Say what?) And while Trump has been calling for what he prefers as a long, drawn-out process, a real show, a chance to defend himself with witnesses like Hunter Biden, Adam Schiff, a senior administration official is saying he might be warming to the possibility of what Mitch McConnell is talking about. Something quick and speedy and efficient because as this administration official put it, 'It's his chamber.' "

Personally, I think John Dean, famed Watergate witness, has the absolute best suggestion:

Sending out again: Let’s impeach him now and NOT send it to the Senate rather keep investigating in the House, and add such supplemental articles as needed! Just let it hang over his head. If the worst happens and he is re-elected, send it to the Senate. But keep investigating!! — John Dean (@JohnWDean) December 8, 2019

This is a great idea. Keep investigating, keep holding hearings, keep adding to the articles of impeachment. After all, it's what Republicans would do!