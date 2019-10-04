With Release Of Damning Volker Texts, We Now See Exactly What Trump Wanted

CNN's New Day opened with the explosive story of Ukraine-related texts released last night, and the lengths to which diplomatic officials went to humor the conspiracy-addled Trump and Giuliani over Joe and Hunter Biden.

"This is what we got late last night," Suzanne Malveaux said. "We're talking about pages and pages of text messages. and what do these show? Well, the pressuring on Ukraine over the Bidens.

"The former U.S. special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker met behind closed doors with investigators for more than nine hours. House Democrats releasing text messages provided by Volker. President Trump wanted Vlodomir Zelensky to agree to launch investigations into former vice president Joe Biden before meeting with the newly elected leader. Volker texting the top diplomat Andre Mirvak writing, 'heard from White House. Z. will get to the bottom of what happened in 2016. We will nail down date for visit to Washington.' According to President Trump last month --

There was never any quid pro quo.

"But senior U.S. diplomat in Ukraine Bill Taylor questioning if that's the case. Texting on September 9th, 'I think it's crazy to withhold security assistance for help with the political campaign.' More than four hours later, Ambassador Gordon Sondland responding, 'I believe you are incorrect about President Trump's intentions. The president has been crystal clear, no quid pro quos of any kind.' The texts also revealing how involved the president's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani was in setting up the call between Trump and Zelensky. The whistle-blower complaint alleging Volker held meetings with Giuliani where in one, according to the Washington Post, he warned Giuliani against trusting information he was receiving from Ukrainian political figures about Biden and his son."

GIULIANI: If Volker had said to me that my sources were incredible or wrong, any of them, I would have immediately said did you do an investigation? Because I really wanted them to.

"Republicans insisting Volker's deposition showed no wrongdoing by the White House."

GYM JORDAN: Not one thing he has said comports with any of the Democrats' impeachment narratives. Not one thing.

LEE ZELDIN: The administration is in an even stronger place today than they were this morning.

"Earlier, President Trump making this stunning suggestion."

China should start an investigation into the Bidens. Because what happened in China is just about as bad as what happened with Ukraine.

"And doubling down on Twitter despite his pending impeachment inquiry. Writing he has 'an absolute right. Perhaps even duty to investigate or have investigated corruption. and that would include asking or suggesting other countries to help us out.'

PELOSI: The president has confessed to his violation of his oath of office. And right then and there, you don't need too much inquiry.

"Today is deadline day for the White House to turn over its documents related to the president's phone call with the Ukrainian president or face a House subpoena. Democrats drafting that memo earlier this week. We're also looking for the Inspector General Michael Atkinson, who is going to reappear here on the Hill behind closed doors to talk about -- give details about why he felt the whistle-blower's complaint was not only urgent but credible."