Til FAFO Do Us Part

It could have been a Hallmark movie. A man in a small Wisconsin town meets a beautiful Peruvian woman, they fall in love and get married.

Except for Bradley Bartell and Camila Muñoz, it turned into a horror flick real quick, thanks to the Orange Felon and a face-eating leopard. On the way back from honeymooning in Puerto Rico, ICE stormtroopers pulled Muñoz out of line and detained her. She was shipped off to a privately run prison in Louisiana and is being held in a dorm room with 80 other women.

Bartell said that the money they were saving to buy a house is gone in legal bills and that they haven't seen each other in weeks. But it's hard to feel sorry for Bartell, since he voted for this shit:

Both of them have been thinking a lot about Bartell's vote for Trump. "I knew they were cracking down," he said. "I guess I didn’t know how it was going down." He imagined the administration would target people who snuck over the border and weren't vetted. But his wife, "they know who she is and where she came from," he said. "They need to get the vetting done and not keep these people locked up. It doesn’t make any sense."

Unfortunately, the article never asked Bartell why he voted for the Orange Felon. Did he sell out his wife for the false promises of cheaper eggs, less expensive gas, and tax cuts, none of which he will ever see? Or did he not listen to MAGA Moron Cult that they were going to go after everyone with brown skin or a Spanish sounding name?

I wouldn't blame Muñoz for having second thoughts about their marriage either. I know that I would have trust issues with a person who offered my face to the leopards for such a low price.

He voted for Trump and now his wife is being deported back to Peru.



