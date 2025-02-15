Kwik Trip's EV Charging Stations Project Entering The FO Phase

Kwik Trip, a popular gas station in the Midwest, is entering the FO phase of FAFO. They are pretty right wing, going so far as to donate $25,000 to a group that funded the insurrection.

Well, I wonder if they are regretting their support of the Republican Party right now. President Musk and Assistant-President Trump took a machete to the federal government and decided to stop funding pretty much everything, so of course electric vehicles and anything not related to Tesla are effectively defunded.

Kwik Trip had planned to install 24 electric vehicle charging stations across Wisconsin in 2025. That is on hold now due to a pause in the program that funded it, called the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program. It had allocated $23.3 million in 2024 - most of which actually went to Kwik Trip - to help pay for the installation of 53 EV charging stations across Wisconsin.

In a Feb. 6 letter, the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration said "the current NEVI formula program guidance dated June 11, 2024, and all prior versions of this guidance are rescinded."

OOPSIE.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is unhappy, saying in a statement that the NEVI program would have helped "build infrastructure for the 21st century across Wisconsin."

You know who would not have cut off funding for EV charging stations? Pete Buttigieg and Kamala Harris, In fact, they may have INCREASED the funding.

Oh well.