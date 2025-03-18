Why Did DOGE Break Into The U.S. Institute Of Peace?

The DOGE workers gained access to the building after several unsuccessful attempts Monday and after having been turned away on Friday.
By Susie MadrakMarch 18, 2025

So why would DOGE go after a independent non-profit? There's more, via Politico:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Employees of Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency have entered the U.S. Institute of Peace despite protests from the nonprofit that it is not part of the executive branch and is instead an independent agency.

The organization’s CEO, George Moose, said, “DOGE has broken into our building.” Police cars were outside the Washington building Monday evening.

The DOGE workers gained access to the building after several unsuccessful attempts Monday and after having been turned away on Friday, a senior U.S. Institute of Peace official said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

It was not immediately clear what the DOGE staffers were doing or looking for in the nonprofit’s building, which is across the street from the State Department in the Foggy Bottom neighborhood.

Here's the likely reason why:

The USIP is a non-profit that does work exposing threats posed by China to neighboring countries like Taiwan and many others. The Chinese Communist Party is a major business partner of Elon Musk. They have information the CCP would like to have. This is not good.

Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) 2025-03-17T22:14:10.756Z

