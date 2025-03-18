Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Our Bad Reputation
By TengrainMarch 18, 2025

Above, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts perform, (I Don’t Give A Damn About My) Bad Reputation. And apparently neither does convicted felon and career criminal Agent Krasnov, as our bloggers report:

Paul Krugman says that America is "losing the world's trust, and a lot of money, too."

Thinking About is thinking about the evil at your door.

Adventus notes that, "saying it doesn't make it so."

No More Mister Nice Blog doesn't hate the guy who fell for convicted felon and career criminal's con.

Bonus Track: Born In Space’s Billy the AI Fish says, "Ah'll be back."

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Discussion

