Jimmy Kimmel Says Don Jr. Really Shouldn't Use That Word

On Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the comedian had some advice for Don Jr.

The so-called president's not-quite-as-stupid-as-the-other-one son decided to poke at Joe Biden for "sniffing children."

“Sniffing? Sniffing children. We want to know what you are sniffing," said Kimmel. "If I was you, Donny, I’d stuff the word “Sniffing” back into the family thesaurus."

Kimmel also had a question for Marjorie Taylor Greene and Greg Kelly, who have freaked out that people crossing the southern border are "bringing Covid" with them.

“Oh, wait, I thought we didn’t have to worry about Covid. Now, Covid is real? I guess you two idiots should be wearing masks then, huh?” said Kimmel.

And Kimmel poked fun at Fox News for their freak out over Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's singing at the Grammys: “Right, right. Deadly attack on our nation’s Capitol, understandable. Two black women with a dirty pop song? It's the end of an empire. Pretty sure, they said the same thing about Madonna and George Michael in the ‘80s. But I guess they have nothing real to complain about.”