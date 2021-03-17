Entertainment
Jimmy Kimmel Says Don Jr. Really Shouldn't Use That Word

There's one word Don Jr. "should stuff back in the family thesaurus."
By Frances Langum

On Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the comedian had some advice for Don Jr.

The so-called president's not-quite-as-stupid-as-the-other-one son decided to poke at Joe Biden for "sniffing children."

“Sniffing? Sniffing children. We want to know what you are sniffing," said Kimmel. "If I was you, Donny, I’d stuff the word “Sniffing” back into the family thesaurus."

Kimmel also had a question for Marjorie Taylor Greene and Greg Kelly, who have freaked out that people crossing the southern border are "bringing Covid" with them.

“Oh, wait, I thought we didn’t have to worry about Covid. Now, Covid is real? I guess you two idiots should be wearing masks then, huh?” said Kimmel.

And Kimmel poked fun at Fox News for their freak out over Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's singing at the Grammys: “Right, right. Deadly attack on our nation’s Capitol, understandable. Two black women with a dirty pop song? It's the end of an empire. Pretty sure, they said the same thing about Madonna and George Michael in the ‘80s. But I guess they have nothing real to complain about.”

