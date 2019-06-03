Politics
Trump Is Greeted By Giant Penis As He Lands In The UK

A British teen mowed a giant penis into a field near the airport where Trump landed.
By Scarce
44 min ago by Scarce
This, along with the Baby Blimp of Trump, are as symbolic as anything for the absolute disdain with which Trump is being met with on his UK visit.

Source: The Independent

A teenager has mowed an anti-Trump message, complete with a giant penis, into the grass of his family home ahead of the US president’s UK state visit.

Ollie Nancarrow spent his weekend mowing the words “Oi Trump” into his lawn, near Hatfield Heath, in Essex.

The 18-year-old also used the mower to etch a giant polar bear, penis and the words “climate change is real” into the grass, according to the Bishop’s Stortford Independent.

The A-level student hopes that the US president will spot his creation as Air Force One approaches Stansted Airport, which is near Hatfield Heath, on Monday morning.

“Donald Trump and his denial of climate change are not welcome and I want him to be fully aware of that when he flies in to Stansted on Monday,” he said.


