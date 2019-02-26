Entertainment
Read time: 1 minute

Kimmel On Trump's Vietnam Trip: Guess Those Bone Spurs Healed

Jimmy Kimmel pokes fun at Trump's summit with North Korea...
By Frances Langum

On Monday night Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at Donald Trump's imagined "war records," both avoiding service in the Vietnam War and bragging about his "tremendous," um, "achievements" in keeping the peace with North Korea.

KIMMEL: “The president is on his way to Vietnam. The bone spurs heeled up. He is on Air Force One. Kim Jong-un is traveling on Saturday by armored train. He will travel 2800 miles to Vietnam. It sounds like the beginning of a math word problem. But this is his train. This is the little engine that could.”

Kimmel pointed out the subliminal message that "traveling as slowly as possible to meet with Trump" sends worldwide.


Comments

