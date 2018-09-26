Jimmy Kimmel: It's Not Just Trump's Tweets, It's His Typos!

In Monday night's monologue, Jimmy Kimmel noted that Trump's tweets aren't the only thing scary about the so-called president's social media use.

It's also his tweet typos, which stay up for way too long, according to the late night comedian. Trump's latest typo featured the word "acquisitions" instead of "accusations":

JIMMY KIMMEL: For me, the scariest part of that tweet is that it stayed up for 10 minutes before someone got in and corrected it. Trump could tweet, ‘Bring it on chubby rocket man.’ Kim Jong-Un could get most of the way through a launch sequence before anyone got in there to undo what he did. Basically, a hilarious typo just explained how we’re all going to die one of these days.

That's not funny, Jimmy!