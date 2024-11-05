Election Results Open Thread: LFG!

This post will be updated as results come in.

Join us in comments and let us know what you see in your state and on the airwaves.

Open thread...

UPDATE 1: Vermont called for Harris, Indiana and Kentucky for Trump. In other news, turnout is off the charts in Philadelphia and Detroit, causing Trump's team to have a meltdown or two. I love this for them.

North Carolina is coming up next at 7:30 EST - Karoli

UPDATE 2: North Carolina is too early to call anything; West Virginia called for Donald Trump; Ohio too early to call. Bernie Sanders won re-election in Vermont. Interestingly, Vermont's Republican governor voted for Kamala Harris.

Jim Justice will take the Senate seat in West Virginia. Bye, Joe Manchin.

UPDATE 3: Ok, I just finished with Hal Sparks, who is doing a 24-hour marathon this night, so I'll try and catch up.

SENATE: Colin Allred is down in Texas right now. Not looking great. Dan Osborn is looking strong in Nebraska right now -- he could beat Deb Fischer. Angela Alsobrooks will win Maryland, Bob Casey will win Pennsylvania. Andy Kim won in NJ, Ruben Gallego wins AZ

OHIO is looking really close right now. Harris is also leading in Nebraska!

Watch Hal Sparks live at the link above!!!