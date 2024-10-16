LFG! Early Voters Shatter Georgia's Record With Massive Turnout

Gabe Sterling, the chief operating officer in Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's (R) office, posted on Xitter that the state's first-day voter turnout shattered its record. And we know that Republicans don't like it when people turn out in massive numbers. A record-breaking 328,000 total votes were cast.

In a separate post, he wrote, "That’s 123% higher than the old record for the 1st day," set in 2020 when 136,000 people voted early.

Georgia Republicans are getting desperate. They tried to implement a rule to hand count the votes in the state, which would delay the results with Election Day right around the corner. Judge McBurney wasn't having it. On top of that, the same Judge rejected the ability of county election officials to refuse to certify elections.

Georgia early voters weighed in:

First day of early voting in Georgia & the first pollin place I went to the line was out the doe. One of the poll workers told us of a nearby location, no wait.



Drove over and in and out in less than five minutes. #GaPol #HarrisWalz2024 #VetsAgainstTrump #VetsForHarrisWalz2024 pic.twitter.com/RQ3X9nlbkg — Marc Watkins ⚖️ (@MarcWatkinsEsq) October 15, 2024

What a feeling to vote w/ my 97yr old dad who walked the Edmund Pettis Bridge in Selma. Today I voted for Myself, President, and fully down Ballot! So Grateful. #gapol https://t.co/lxCFLScflv pic.twitter.com/fBb3fLfa3U — inga (@willisforGA) October 15, 2024

Chucks, pearls, and making history early voting in GA 🍑 #gapol As a mom and a pediatrician I cast my vote for kids! @AmerAcadPeds pic.twitter.com/64IvtHI8Wn — Amy RL Rule MD, MPH, FAAP (@AmyRLRule) October 16, 2024

Oops!

Who would have thought that when #DonaldTrump drove into Forsyth County yesterday, he would be met by a wave of blue Democratic supporters chanting, "We're not going back!"?#KamalaHarris #GAPol pic.twitter.com/fY5x6BtXS0 — Dontaye Carter (@DontayeCarter) October 16, 2024

It will be a tight Presidential race, but we can do this, y'all.