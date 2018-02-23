Massive Increase In Texas Democratic Turnout For Early Voting

The sheriff in charge of investigating the Parkland Florida High School Shooting gave a straight-forward directive to those wanting real action on gun violence:

"Vote for people who agree with you."

And as if Trump and Republican policies against average people wasn't enough, Texas early voting for 2018's midterms is one day old, and the Texas Democratic Party is already crowing about turnout:

According to the Texas Secretary of State, “in Texas’ 15 most populous counties, 51 percent more Democrats voted in their primary on Tuesday than in 2014, compared to the 16 percent growth rate in voters in the Republican primary.” [Austin American-Statesman, February 21, 2018]

Highlights:

“More Democrats voted in person than Republicans in their respective primaries — 28,475 compared to 22,774, respectively.”

Travis County, the number of Democratic voters more than doubled to 3,298 while the number of Republican voters grew by about 9 percent to 1,089.

In Williamson County, the number of Democratic voters quadrupled to 825 while the number of Republican voters doubled to 1,127.

In Harris County, Democrats outpaced Republicans and increased turnout in-person by 200% from 2014, 1276 to 3833.

In Dallas County, Democratic in-person primary turnout is up 55% over 2014 (4023 from 2,587) and 38% from 2016 (4023 from 2,908).

And in more good news, Tom Steyer should be applauded for this: